TX-Dem-House-Contested

District 2 Houston subs

0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent

Elisa Cardnell 0 - 0 percent

Sima Ladjevardian 0 - 0 percent

Travis Olsen 0 - 0 percent

District 3 NE, Collin/Dallas subs

0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent

Tanner Do 0 - 0 percent

Sean McCaffity 0 - 0 percent

Lulu Seikaly 0 - 0 percent

District 8 East, North of Houston

0 of 600 precincts - 0 percent

Elizabeth Hernandez 0 - 0 percent

Laura Jones 0 - 0 percent

District 9 Pt Houston and SW subs

0 of 480 precincts - 0 percent

Al Green (i) 0 - 0 percent

Melissa Wilson 0 - 0 percent

District 10 From Harris to Travis

0 of 686 precincts - 0 percent

Pritesh Gandhi 0 - 0 percent

Shannon Hutcheson 0 - 0 percent

Mike Siegel 0 - 0 percent

District 12 NE, pt Fort Worth/subs

0 of 239 precincts - 0 percent

Danny Anderson 0 - 0 percent

Lisa Welch 0 - 0 percent

District 13 Panhandle, Amarillo

0 of 359 precincts - 0 percent

Timothy Gassaway 0 - 0 percent

Greg Sagan 0 - 0 percent

Gus Trujillo 0 - 0 percent

District 14 SE, Galveston/Prt Arthur

0 of 114 precincts - 0 percent

Sanjanetta Barnes 0 - 0 percent

Adrienne Bell 0 - 0 percent

Eddie Fisher 0 - 0 percent

Robert Thomas 0 - 0 percent

Mikal Williams 0 - 0 percent

District 17 East Central, Waco

0 of 367 precincts - 0 percent

William Foster 0 - 0 percent

David Jaramillo 0 - 0 percent

Rick Kennedy 0 - 0 percent

District 18 Downtown Houston

0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Allen 0 - 0 percent

Donovan Boson 0 - 0 percent

Marc Flores 0 - 0 percent

Jerry Ford 0 - 0 percent

Sheila Jackson Lee (i) 0 - 0 percent

Stevens Orozco 0 - 0 percent

Bimal Patel 0 - 0 percent

District 20 Downtown San Antonio

0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent

Joaquin Castro (i) 0 - 0 percent

Rob Hostetler 0 - 0 percent

Justin Lecea 0 - 0 percent

District 21 S Centrl, S Antonio subs

0 of 581 precincts - 0 percent

Wendy Davis 0 - 0 percent

Jennie Lou Leeder 0 - 0 percent

District 22 Houston SW subs

0 of 508 precincts - 0 percent

Sri Kulkarni 0 - 0 percent

Nyanza Moore 0 - 0 percent

Carmine Petrillo 0 - 0 percent

Derrick Reed 0 - 0 percent

District 23 West Texas

0 of 692 precincts - 0 percent

Rosalinda Abuabara 0 - 0 percent

Jaime Escuder 0 - 0 percent

Gina Jones 0 - 0 percent

Ricardo Madrid 0 - 0 percent

Efrain Valdez 0 - 0 percent

District 24 Dallas/Ft. Worth subs

0 of 845 precincts - 0 percent

John Biggan 0 - 0 percent

Richard Fleming 0 - 0 percent

Crystal Fletcher 0 - 0 percent

Jan McDowell 0 - 0 percent

Kim Olson 0 - 0 percent

Candace Valenzuela 0 - 0 percent

Sam Vega 0 - 0 percent

District 25 Austin subs and North

0 of 574 precincts - 0 percent

Julie Oliver 0 - 0 percent

Heidi Sloan 0 - 0 percent

District 26 Denton/part of Tarrant

0 of 845 precincts - 0 percent

Neil Durrance 0 - 0 percent

Carol Iannuzzi 0 - 0 percent

Mat Pruneda 0 - 0 percent

District 27 Gulf Coast/Corpus Cristi

0 of 279 precincts - 0 percent

Ricardo De La Fuente 0 - 0 percent

Charlie Jackson 0 - 0 percent

District 28 Rio Grande, Laredo

0 of 482 precincts - 0 percent

Jessica Cisneros 0 - 0 percent

Henry Cuellar (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 30 Downtown Dallas/subs

0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent

Hasani Burton 0 - 0 percent

Barbara Caraway 0 - 0 percent

Shenita Cleveland 0 - 0 percent

Eddie Johnson (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 31 Central North of Austin

0 of 100 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Grimes 0 - 0 percent

Eric Hanke 0 - 0 percent

Donna Imam 0 - 0 percent

Dan Janjigian 0 - 0 percent

Christine Mann 0 - 0 percent

Tammy Young 0 - 0 percent

District 33 parts Dallas/Ft. Worth

0 of 659 precincts - 0 percent

Sean Paul Segura 0 - 0 percent

Marc Veasey (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 34 S Cntrl sliver to border

0 of 290 precincts - 0 percent

Osbert Haro 0 - 0 percent

Filemon Vela (i) 0 - 0 percent

Diego Zavala 0 - 0 percent

District 35 parts Austin/San Antonio

0 of 588 precincts - 0 percent

Rafael Alcoser 0 - 0 percent

Lloyd Doggett (i) 0 - 0 percent

