TX-Dem-House-Contested
By The Associated Press
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Elisa Cardnell 0 - 0 percent
Sima Ladjevardian 0 - 0 percent
Travis Olsen 0 - 0 percent
0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent
Tanner Do 0 - 0 percent
Sean McCaffity 0 - 0 percent
Lulu Seikaly 0 - 0 percent
0 of 600 precincts - 0 percent
Elizabeth Hernandez 0 - 0 percent
Laura Jones 0 - 0 percent
0 of 480 precincts - 0 percent
Al Green (i) 0 - 0 percent
Melissa Wilson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 686 precincts - 0 percent
Pritesh Gandhi 0 - 0 percent
Shannon Hutcheson 0 - 0 percent
Mike Siegel 0 - 0 percent
0 of 239 precincts - 0 percent
Danny Anderson 0 - 0 percent
Lisa Welch 0 - 0 percent
0 of 359 precincts - 0 percent
Timothy Gassaway 0 - 0 percent
Greg Sagan 0 - 0 percent
Gus Trujillo 0 - 0 percent
0 of 114 precincts - 0 percent
Sanjanetta Barnes 0 - 0 percent
Adrienne Bell 0 - 0 percent
Eddie Fisher 0 - 0 percent
Robert Thomas 0 - 0 percent
Mikal Williams 0 - 0 percent
0 of 367 precincts - 0 percent
William Foster 0 - 0 percent
David Jaramillo 0 - 0 percent
Rick Kennedy 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Allen 0 - 0 percent
Donovan Boson 0 - 0 percent
Marc Flores 0 - 0 percent
Jerry Ford 0 - 0 percent
Sheila Jackson Lee (i) 0 - 0 percent
Stevens Orozco 0 - 0 percent
Bimal Patel 0 - 0 percent
0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent
Joaquin Castro (i) 0 - 0 percent
Rob Hostetler 0 - 0 percent
Justin Lecea 0 - 0 percent
0 of 581 precincts - 0 percent
Wendy Davis 0 - 0 percent
Jennie Lou Leeder 0 - 0 percent
0 of 508 precincts - 0 percent
Sri Kulkarni 0 - 0 percent
Nyanza Moore 0 - 0 percent
Carmine Petrillo 0 - 0 percent
Derrick Reed 0 - 0 percent
0 of 692 precincts - 0 percent
Rosalinda Abuabara 0 - 0 percent
Jaime Escuder 0 - 0 percent
Gina Jones 0 - 0 percent
Ricardo Madrid 0 - 0 percent
Efrain Valdez 0 - 0 percent
0 of 845 precincts - 0 percent
John Biggan 0 - 0 percent
Richard Fleming 0 - 0 percent
Crystal Fletcher 0 - 0 percent
Jan McDowell 0 - 0 percent
Kim Olson 0 - 0 percent
Candace Valenzuela 0 - 0 percent
Sam Vega 0 - 0 percent
0 of 574 precincts - 0 percent
Julie Oliver 0 - 0 percent
Heidi Sloan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 845 precincts - 0 percent
Neil Durrance 0 - 0 percent
Carol Iannuzzi 0 - 0 percent
Mat Pruneda 0 - 0 percent
0 of 279 precincts - 0 percent
Ricardo De La Fuente 0 - 0 percent
Charlie Jackson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 482 precincts - 0 percent
Jessica Cisneros 0 - 0 percent
Henry Cuellar (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent
Hasani Burton 0 - 0 percent
Barbara Caraway 0 - 0 percent
Shenita Cleveland 0 - 0 percent
Eddie Johnson (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 100 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Grimes 0 - 0 percent
Eric Hanke 0 - 0 percent
Donna Imam 0 - 0 percent
Dan Janjigian 0 - 0 percent
Christine Mann 0 - 0 percent
Tammy Young 0 - 0 percent
0 of 659 precincts - 0 percent
Sean Paul Segura 0 - 0 percent
Marc Veasey (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 290 precincts - 0 percent
Osbert Haro 0 - 0 percent
Filemon Vela (i) 0 - 0 percent
Diego Zavala 0 - 0 percent
0 of 588 precincts - 0 percent
Rafael Alcoser 0 - 0 percent
Lloyd Doggett (i) 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:38
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Voters hit the polls across the Valley
-
Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
-
La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton
-
Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break
-
Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance