TxDOT announces start of brining operations

With the possibility of subfreezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, the Texas Department of Transportation announced plans to brine roads across the Rio Grande Valley.

TxDOT crews will focus on pre-treating bridges and overpasses along the most highly traveled state highways with brine solution, a mixture of water and salt that helps prevent ice from forming on the road surface.

Convoys will be deployed throughout Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo and Starr counties, along with four other counties in TxDOT’s Pharr District, according to a news release.

If driving is necessary during wintry weather, TxDOT is urging drivers to:

- Follow local forecasts and prepare to delay or cancel travel plans due to icy conditions

- Buckle up

- Decrease speeds and drive to the conditions

- Increase following distance between vehicles

- Be extra cautious while driving on bridges and overpasses

- Turn off cruise control

- Give TxDOT vehicles at least 200 feet of extra space during brining operations

To check road conditions in the local area or anywhere in Texas, drivers can visit DriveTexas.Org or call 1-800-452-9292.