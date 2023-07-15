TxDOT announces temporary closure date for Harlingen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange

The opening of a new connector at the Pharr Interchange will come with the temporary closure of an existing connector, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT plans to merge eastbound I-2/U.S. 83 traffic onto northbound I-69C/U.S. 281 on Wednesday, July 19 with the opening of the new McAllen to Edinburg connector, according to a news release.

On Friday, July 21, TxDOT will close and begin demolishing the existing Harlingen to Edinburg flyover connector, the release stated.

TxDOT previously said the closure will be in effect for six months as crews reconstruct it.

While that connector closes, drivers on westbound I-2 in San Juan will take the Cage Boulevard (Business 281) exit and use a dedicated right turn lane at Cage Boulevard to head north on the I-69C frontage road.

An expressway entrance ramp north of SH 495, or Ferguson Avenue, will provide access to northbound I-69C.

The interchange expansion project — which will expand Interstate 2 to eight lanes between 2nd Street in McAllen and Stewart Road in San Juan and have two lanes in each interchange connector — is expected to have “substantial completion” by the end of 2023, TxDOT aid.