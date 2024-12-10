x

TxDOT prepares Valley roads ahead of cold weather

3 hours 23 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 2:47 PM December 10, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Transportation says road crews are getting ready for the cold weather.

TxDOT said brine is being prepped just in case it's needed. It's a salt and water solution that acts like an anti-icing agent.

Officials said they don't think they'll need to use it, but they want to be ready just in case.

