TxDOT preparing Valley highways for potential heavy rain and flooding

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for potential heavy rain in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a news release, TxDOT crews are inspecting and clearing inlets along highways of any debris that may impede drainage.

Trailers are also being loaded with signs and sandbags in the event of road flooding and TxDOT is communicating with contractors to confirm all construction sites are secure, according to the news release.

The First Warn 5 Weather team continues to monitor a tropical wave, located in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of formation to 40%. The system is moving quickly toward northeast Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley, bringing periods of quick-moving downpours on Friday.

