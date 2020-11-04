U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela wins re-election campaign
U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, won his re-election campaign Tuesday night.
Vela defeated Republican challenger Rey Gonzalez to win a fifth term in Congress.
When he returns to Washington, Vela said he'll continue focusing on constituent service.
"The work that we do in our office every day to take care of our veterans, take care of every individual citizen who calls our office and needs help with — whether it be Social Security Administration, the immigration system, other federal agencies," Vela said. "So we're just going to keep grinding it out, like we have for the last eight years."
Watch the video for the full story.
