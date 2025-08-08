Uber drivers in the Valley scaling back on rides due to pay cuts

They help us get from point A to point B, and they play a role in keeping our roadways safe.

Now, some Uber drivers say they're considering hanging up their keys.

"Honestly, it's a slap in the face," Uber driver Saul Esparza said.

Esparaza first started as an Uber driver seven years ago. Since the end of May, he says he's noticed a cut in his pay.

"This is what I do on a daily basis. I do not have another job. I come out here because, like she says, we love doing our job," Esparza said.

Danita Williams is also an Uber driver who started four years ago. Like Esparza, she too has noticed a cut in her pay.

She says drivers were getting paid by the minute, per mile, plus a booking fee. Now they say upfront fares are changing that.

"It's just wrong what they're doing, and they never even told us that we're going to do this," Williams said.

Upfront fares are Uber's new price structure. It shows drivers what they'll be paid before they accept the trip.

Uber's website shows a base fare is eliminated from the upfront pricing system. The fares are calculated based on current driving conditions, like destination and demand.

Pay goes up when there's unexpected traffic that makes your tripe longer.

Williams says since the change, she's now earning 30 percent less. She says since the pay cut, she's driving less.

"I've had several customers tell me that it takes three our four times to get an Uber to get the trip because once we get a trip, and we see it's so far we cancel it because it's not worth the money," Williams said.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Uber and a spokesperson has released the following statement:

"Drivers in the Rio Grande Valley are earning nearly three times the Texas minimum wage while on trips with Uber. Thanks to upfront fares, they see exactly what they'll earn and where the trip is going before accepting, giving them the flexibility to choose the rides that work best for them."

Williams says she's had to pick up another job to make ends meet. Both she and Esparza hope Uber will go back to the way things were.

Watch the video above for the full story.