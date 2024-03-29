x

UIL Area Round Highlights & Scores: Friday 3/29

25 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, March 29 2024 Mar 29, 2024 March 29, 2024 11:07 PM March 29, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Area round continued Friday night.

Click on the video above for scores and highlights from today's slate in both boys and girls soccer.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days