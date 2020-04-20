URI School of Business receives $6M gift

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) - The University of Rhode Island’s business school has received a $6 million gift from a couple who graduated in 1974. The gift from S. Kent Fannon and Diane Chace Fannon announced by the university Monday will be used to renovate and expand Ballentine Hall, the business school’s main building, and for the creation of a student success center that will be named for the Fannons. The student success center will house the latest technology for job interview training, host executives-in-residence, and welcome corporate partners who will be on site working with students.

