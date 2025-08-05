UTRGV band members talk about upcoming football season

The first football game for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros is set for Aug. 30.

UTRGV Band Director Dustin Ferguson and drum majors Bernabe Martinez and Paul Farris speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the upcoming season and what people can expect during their performances.

KRGV is the official media sponsor of UTRGV athletics and the Channel 5 sports team will be hosting Vaqueros Gameday. The one-hour preview show will have exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis from our sports experts and plenty of fun mixed in live from the UTRGV campus.

Vaqueros Gameday will air Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. when UTRGV has a home football game.