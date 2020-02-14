UTRGV Baseball Hosts Fan Day
EDINBURG - UTRGV Baseball hosting their annual fan day Saturday afternoon.
The youth getting an opportunity to participate in a camp along side their favorite players to learn the game of baseball.
Then enjoyed a baseball game as the team played a scrimmage.
