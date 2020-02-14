x

UTRGV Baseball Hosts Fan Day

1 week 4 days 6 hours ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 February 02, 2020 6:44 PM February 02, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV Baseball hosting their annual fan day Saturday afternoon.

The youth getting an opportunity to participate in a camp along side their favorite players to learn the game of baseball.

Then enjoyed a baseball game as the team played a scrimmage.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days