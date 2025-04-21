UTRGV baseball sits third in Southland Conference standings with six games left

The UTRGV baseball team only has six games remaining on their conference schedule as they round out their first year in the Southland.

The team is coming off a tough matchup against one of the top teams in their conference, Southeastern.

They lost two of three, avoiding a sweep in the final game of the series on Saturday.

Despite the tough series, the Vaqueros remain third in the SLC standings. They trail McNeese and Southeastern, who are tied for the top spot, by two games in the loss column. The Vaqueros have played three more games than the other top teams in their conference so far this season.

"Anytime you don't win a series you miss an opportunity," UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock said of the team's losses to Southeastern. "We missed an opportunity against a really good ball club. What an outstanding pitching staff, I know their pitching staff is fifth in the country among 300 teams. We didn't swing the bats the first couple games and that had a lot to do with how good they were. But if you're gonna be a good team, you win series and win championships, you have to pitch like they did, you have to match them."

The top two teams in the Southland Conference at the end of the year will co-host bracket play during the conference tournament.

The Vaqueros will play Incarnate Word on Tuesday night in a non-conference play, then host McNeese in a key series over the weekend.