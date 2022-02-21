x

UTRGV baseball sweeps George Washington Univ.

4 hours 10 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, February 20 2022 Feb 20, 2022 February 20, 2022 10:52 PM February 20, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV capped off a hot day at the plate with a 23-3 win over George Washington Univ.

Vaqueros swept the colonials in a three-game homestand to start the 2022 season.

UTRGV Outfielder Brandon Pimentel homered twice bringing in six RBI's.

