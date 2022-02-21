UTRGV baseball sweeps George Washington Univ.

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV capped off a hot day at the plate with a 23-3 win over George Washington Univ.

Vaqueros swept the colonials in a three-game homestand to start the 2022 season.

UTRGV Outfielder Brandon Pimentel homered twice bringing in six RBI's.

