UTRGV baseball sweeps George Washington Univ.
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV capped off a hot day at the plate with a 23-3 win over George Washington Univ.
Vaqueros swept the colonials in a three-game homestand to start the 2022 season.
UTRGV Outfielder Brandon Pimentel homered twice bringing in six RBI's.
