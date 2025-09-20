UTRGV celebrates Hispanic Heritage month by highlighting B3 scholar program
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by highlighting the B3 Scholar program during Saturday's Vaqueros football game against the Texas Wesleyan Rams.
Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva speaks with UTRGV Office of Bilingual Integration Associate Vice Provost Katherine Kristofferson on how the program develops students' bilingualism through relevant coursework.
To learn more about the B3 Scholar program, click here.
Watch the video above for the full story.
