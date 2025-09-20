x

UTRGV celebrates Hispanic Heritage month by highlighting B3 scholar program

4 hours 19 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 1:40 PM September 20, 2025 in News - Local

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by highlighting the B3 Scholar program during Saturday's Vaqueros football game against the Texas Wesleyan Rams.

Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva speaks with UTRGV Office of Bilingual Integration Associate Vice Provost Katherine Kristofferson on how the program develops students' bilingualism through relevant coursework.

