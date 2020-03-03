x

UTRGV Clinches Homestand Against SDSU

1 day 18 hours 22 minutes ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 March 01, 2020 8:31 PM March 01, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV baseball clinching their homestand against South Dakota State University over the weekend.

The Vaqueros rallying back in the 8th inning during Sunday's contest to come out on top, 8-7.

Check out the highlights!

