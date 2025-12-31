UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
The UTRGV Vaqueros closed out the 2025 calendar year with a 66–56 loss to Nicholls.
The Vaqueros struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm, as the Colonels capitalized on key possessions taking a 22 point lead at the end of the 3rd quarter. Despite the setback, UTRGV remained competitive throughout the contest outscoring Nicholls 24 to 12 in the 4th quarter but fell short.
"A really poor offensive performance really two games in a row here at home we're able to make a lot of free throws the other night to win the game but this was pretty bad. So back to the drawing board and got another one on Saturday so we don't have too much to feel sorry for ourselves" said UTRGV Women’s basketball head coach Lane Lord.
UTRGV continues conference play on Saturday, January 3rd when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
