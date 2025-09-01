UTRGV Football blows out Sul Ross State in season opener
The UTRGV Vaqueros kicked off the 2025 season with a bang blowing out Sul Ross State 66-0 at home.
Mission native Eddie Lee Marburger got the starting Quarterback position role in front of his home town crowd. He had a near perfect game throwing 18-for-19 for 365 yards and 5 touchdowns.
"The guys came out and started fast. That was the goal. We wanted to come out and start fast offensively and defensively," said Head Coach Travis Bush.
Over 12,000 fans were in appearance in a sold out crowd at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.
More News
News Video
-
New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway...
-
Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage...
-
'Reptile' man sentenced to 9 years for 2022 deadly shooting in McAllen
-
McAllen mayor announces 33 citations issued to establishments in Entertainment District
-
'The hype is real:' More than 12,000 fans show up for historic...
Sports Video
-
5 Star Plays 2025 - Week 1
-
RGV Vipers Joseph Blair named Head Coach of NBA G League United
-
UTRGV Football blows out Sul Ross State in season opener
-
Eddie Lee Marburger tosses 5 touchdowns as UTRGV football wins first game...
-
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV...