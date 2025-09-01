UTRGV Football blows out Sul Ross State in season opener

The UTRGV Vaqueros kicked off the 2025 season with a bang blowing out Sul Ross State 66-0 at home.

Mission native Eddie Lee Marburger got the starting Quarterback position role in front of his home town crowd. He had a near perfect game throwing 18-for-19 for 365 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"The guys came out and started fast. That was the goal. We wanted to come out and start fast offensively and defensively," said Head Coach Travis Bush.

Over 12,000 fans were in appearance in a sold out crowd at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.