UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 7

2 hours 39 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 1:25 PM October 06, 2025 in News

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros had their first Southland Conference win on Saturday against the Houston Christian Huskies, with a final score of 27-7.

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle speaks with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush on their win and what's next for the Vaqueros.

