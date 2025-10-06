UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 7
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros had their first Southland Conference win on Saturday against the Houston Christian Huskies, with a final score of 27-7.
Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle speaks with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush on their win and what's next for the Vaqueros.
