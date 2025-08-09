UTRGV football focusing on team chemistry as second week of training camp wraps

It is Week 2 of UTRGV football training camp.

There are only three weeks left for Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush and his staff to decide who the starters will be for the season opener.

With that, the first and second team units are beginning to take shape.

The team has been doing a lot of work with both their offense and defense in the red zone, but the team is also happy with what they're seeing in the team chemistry department.

"Really through the camp the best thing is the way this group is gelling," Coach Bush said. "I really like the guys they're working hard. You can see they're trying hard for the coaches. they're attentive they're willing to learn, guys are coming in early staying late. The mentality is great but the stuff we're doing in the evenings in the team meeting to gel this group you can really start to see the chemistry grow."

For tight end Ismael Smith Flores, who spent two previous seasons playing at Nebraska, the team chemistry is a vital part of team success.

"When you have a good real connection with somebody it makes playing sports fun but it gives you a chemistry that you can't get from reps on the field," Smith Flores explained. "It makes the day shorter by just being out there and having fun with your guys you're just out there having fun. When someone makes a play everybody's happy for them because you really support so it's good."