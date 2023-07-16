UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
ARLINGTON, Texas -- UTRGV Head Coach Travis Bush spoke at the United Athletic Conference's media day.
He gave an update on the program now seven months after his hiring back in December 2022.
The UAC also unveiled their conference's logo.
Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT announces temporary closure date for Harlingen to Edinburg connector at Pharr...
-
Consumer Reports: Eww, lice!
-
Deadly Donna fire caused by burning trash, fire marshal says
-
Edinburg North High School graduate designs new mural at city's skate park
-
Harlingen police reveal more details on person of interest in death of...