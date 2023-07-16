x

UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day

2 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, July 15 2023 Jul 15, 2023 July 15, 2023 11:00 PM July 15, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

ARLINGTON, Texas -- UTRGV Head Coach Travis Bush spoke at the United Athletic Conference's media day.

He gave an update on the program now seven months after his hiring back in December 2022.

The UAC also unveiled their conference's logo.

Click on the video above for more.

