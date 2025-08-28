UTRGV Football: Last full practice before kickoff

Edinburg, TX-- The Vaqueros wrapped up the last practice before the inaugural game against Sul Ross State this Saturday.

Head Coach Travis Bush confirmed Mission Native Eddie Lee Marburger will be the starting quarterback for game one.

With 2 days to go and the physicality portion of camp done, the focus shifts to mental readiness.

"Trying to not get too high, not too excited right now. Focus on the details, focus on what we need to do to put ourselves in a position to perform the best we can on Saturday," says Head Coach Travis Bush.