UTRGV Football vs. Nicholls State preview

The UTRGV football team is coming off their third loss in conference play against Stephen F. Austin. The Vaqueros are nearing the end of the season with only three games left.

The team will host Nicholls in Edinburg on Saturday and are hoping to keep their undefeated record at home intact.

"I mean Nicholls won the conference two years ago, they got a lot of guys on that team. How do we want to be remembered for the end of our season? We start off hot, play some lower level teams but how are we going to finish the season." Defensive Back Elijah Graham said.

Nicholls comes into Saturday with a 3-2 conference record, currently one spot ahead of UTRGV in the Southland Conference standings.

“They won the conference two years ago, so we've got an experienced club coming in here, trying to take our first loss at home. It's going to be a tough matchup but I've got full confidence in our guys to take advantage of the situation. Running Back Nathan Denney said.

Head Coach Travis Bush added, “Griddy team and you know there's so many guys on the team that are part of the conference championship team. They know how to play in November, they know how to win in November. So you kind of know what you're getting but they're a tough football team, they're well coached, they don't make many mistakes."