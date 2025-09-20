x

UTRGV head football coach talks final non-conference game against Texas Wesleyan

Saturday, September 20 2025

Saturday marks the final non-conference game of the season for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

It's one last final test before the games start to really matter. Head Coach Travis Bush gets one last look at his guys before those Southland Conference match-ups.

Bush speaks with Channel 5 News' Daniella Hernandez on what he's expecting during the game against the Rams.

