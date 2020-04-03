UTRGV launch new website for coronavirus screenings for test sites

EDINBURG – More than 200 people have been tested at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley drive-thru sites in Edinburg and Brownsville.

Since they opened Monday, the demand for screening information is high. The university has received around 3,500 call per day, according to Dr. John Krouse, dean of the medical school.

They are not making adjustments.

“We also now have an online appointment form on our website and rather than having to wait on hold on a call, viewers can go to that website, they can fill out a form and be screened and arrange an appointment in that way,” said Krouse.

For more information, visit the UT Health RGV website here.