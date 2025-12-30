UTRGV Men's basketball falls hosting New Orleans

The UTRGV men's basketball team came in having won their two previous matchups against New Orleans and were looking to make it three in a row to extend their current winning streak to 3 straight.

With today's matchup being UTRGV's second one of this five game home stand.

First half action, Koree Cotton takes flight for the put back to put the vaqueros on the board.

Moments later, Jalen Ricks splashes the three from the wing. UTRGV up by two.

Vaqueros now trailing by 12, Kwo Agwa cuts it to 9 with this three pointer.

Cotton joins the 3 point party. Vaqueros down by 11.

Then, Jaylen Washington drives towards the paint followed by a euro step finish.

But in the end, New Orleans took the win 85 to 69.

"My 12-year-old can come in here and score at a high level if we're going to play with that kind of effort or lack there of and just tremendously disappointing showing from us from a heart from a fight standpoint and a toughness and effort standpoint," said head coach Kahil Fennell