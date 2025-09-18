UTRGV Men's soccer falls to Houston Christian 1-0.

Edinburg, TX-- UTRGV fell to Houston Christian last year on the road, so the Vaqueros sought to avenge that this time at home. They fought hard until the end but the Vaqueros fall to the Huskies 1-0.

Defender Arev Vera got a red card and will be suspended the next game against Lindenwood on Friday.

"We should've won the game. At the end of the day you look at the score and ask did we get the job done and we haven't done that and we just got to go back to work." said Head Coach Bryheem Hancock.

The Vaqueros will have their last home game of the season on Friday when they face Lindenwood. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm at the UTRGV soccer and track and field complex.