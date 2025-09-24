UTRGV men's soccer takes on Texas A&M International this Thursday
UTRGV men's soccer begins its six-game away slate this Thursday against Texas A&M International after finishing its final homestand of the season last week.
The Vaqueros are still winless in this regular season and are currently 0-3 in away games.
UTRGV and Texas A&M International went head-to-head in an exhibition match this August that ended in a scoreless draw.
The team feels that it learned a lot about the Dust Devils in that exhibition game which will serve as an advantage in the second matchup in Laredo.
"This time we'll come in with a different energy than that team," UTRGV winger Mouhamed Pouye said. "We played against them and this team will show them it's a very different team right now. We're going in for the win."
Kickoff for the match against Texas A&M International is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
