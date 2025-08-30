UTRGV merch selling out ahead of Vaqueros' first football game

Saturday is the inaugural game of UTRGV’s Vaqueros football team, and Vaquero Outfitters in Edinburg is seeing big crowds at their store.

The store sells officially licensed UTRGV clothes and merchandise, and a store owner said they’ve seen 300 daily shoppers this week who want to make sure their fit matches the hype for the big game.

Some shoppers said they didn't find what they were looking for.

"I was upset because I was planning on getting my shirt, my polo gear,” UTRGV student Edgar Fuentes said. “The store should've prepared more, but I know there were a lot of people coming here."

As of Friday, Vaquero Outfitters was sold out of football t-shires, fishing shirts and polos.

The store has extra floor room because empty racks have been removed.

Vaquero Outfitters Co-Owner Alisa Gonzalez said sales have doubled compared to this time last year.

“All the sales we have gotten has been an increase from last year,” Gonzalez said. “We are using it to just right back for our merch; more shirts, more polos, and more caps. We are using it for merchandise."

Vaquero Outfitters is a privately owned business that works with vendors that are licensed with UTRGV. The university receives about 12% t of every product the store buys with a UTRGV logo.

Gonzalez said the addition of college football at UTRGV is letting the store form new partnerships.

“We are adding new vendors to have the license to produce UTRGV logos, we are excited to have a variety of vendors that have the license to produce,” Gonzalez said.

Channel 5 News was told order have been placed to restock the sold out merchandise within two weeks.

