UTRGV puts San Benito alum Frank Medina on scholarship

One of the Valley's own on the UTRGV football roster received some exciting news this week.

San Benito alum Frank Medina has been put on scholarship by the program.

Fellow Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger broke the news alongside Medina to the media after Tuesday's practice.

"I got some news for you guys, Frank got put on scholarship," Marburger said. "He's been working his tail off every single day, he's been a starter since spring ball, so no one deserves it more than him, congrats man."

Medina joined the program at UTRGV as a walk-on in 2024 after playing for Texas A&M-Kingsville. Since then, he's carved out quite the role for himself. He's started on the interior of the Vaqueros offensive line for both of the first two games this fall.

"It was an amazing feeling," Medina said of his reaction to the news. "A bunch of adversity comes no matter what. No matter who you are, adversity is gonna come. I was just blessed enough to work my tail off and get a scholarship. From being a walk-on, tryout guy to being where I'm at, it's an amazing accomplishment."

