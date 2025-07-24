UTRGV volleyball releases 2025 schedule
UTRGV Athletics released the complete 2025 schedule for the Vaqueros volleyball team.
The schedule shows the Vaqueros will play 10 home matches at the UTRGV Fieldhouse and host the Southwest Showdown.
According to a news release, UTRGV opens the season in Phoenix for the GCU Invitational Aug. 29-31 hosted by Grand Canyon. The Vaqueros will face Gonzaga, GCU and Long Island.
Season tickets are on sale now for $55.
