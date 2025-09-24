UTRGV Volleyball sweeps Lamar in Southland Conference opener
UTRGV Volleyball kicked off Southland Conference play against Lamar with a sweep.
Junior Isabella Costantini was on fire throughout the game, with her third double-double of the season. Constantini had 30 assists, 13 digs and two kills. Freshman outside hitter, Dimitra Nanou and senior right side Valentina Sarti Cipriani led the offense with 11 kills each and Cipriani had three blocks. Harlingen High alum Julianna Bryant had six and seven kills.
“You know just proud of the girls, I thought we did really well about things we talked about in the scouting report and probably since we last played here that’s probably the biggest difference in our team right now is we’re learning how to play, we don’t have to do everything," said UTRGV Volleyball head coach Todd Lowery.
Next up - the Vaqueros go on the road this Saturday against Stephen F. Austin.
