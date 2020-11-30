x

UTRGV Wins Home Opener, 81-64

2 hours 39 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, November 29 2020 Nov 29, 2020 November 29, 2020 10:56 PM November 29, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV Men's Basketball welcoming UTSA to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for some 5-on-5 action.

The Vaqueros getting the win, 81-64.

Check out the highlights!

