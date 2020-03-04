x

UTRGV Women Finish Fourth In Host Tourney

5 hours 13 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 March 03, 2020 7:26 PM March 03, 2020 in Sports

McALLEN –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s golf team moved up a spot on the final day of the UTRGV Invitational to finish in fourth place on Tuesday at McAllen Country Club.

UTRGV closed out the invitational with a final round 298 as it finished with a three-round score of 911. The Vaqueros finished six shots back of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which gave the Islanders three points in the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union.

Senior Vicky Gonzalez posted the team’s best finish as she came in seventh place with a three-round score of 221 after posting a final round 75. Freshman Samantha Garza tied for eighth place with a three-round score of 222 after carding a final round 74.

Senior Tilda Green posted the team’s best round of the day as she fired a one-under par 71 to finish tied for 14th with a three-round score of 227. Freshman Sophia Tejeda finished tied for 27th with a three-round score of 235 after posting a final round 77.

Junior and Los Fresnos alum Briana Garza finished tied for 29th with a three-round total of 236 after posting a final round 79. Sophomore Blayke Van Houten tied for 34th with a three-round total of 239 after posting her second straight round of 78.

Senior Rachel Yu finished in 59th with a three-round total of 255 after posting a final round 83 and sophomore and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio finished in 69th after posting a final round 76.

New Mexico State took home the team title with a three-round score of 885 after turning in a final round 288. New Mexico State’s Amelia McKee won the individual title with a three-round score of 212 after firing a three-under 69 in the final round.

UTRGV will be back in action from March 16-17 at the HBU Husky Invitational.

 

Results

Place

Golfer

Rd 1

Rd 2

Rd 3

Total

T-8.

Samantha Garza

75

73

74

222

T-14.

Tilda Green

79

77

71

227

T-27.

Sophia Tejeda

80

78

77

235

T-29.

Briana Garza

75

82

79

236

69.

Julie Lucio

74

WD

76

150

7.

Vicky Gonzalez*

75

71

75

221

T-34.

Blayke Van Houten*

83

78

78

239

59.

Rachel Yu*

84

88

83

255

*Playing as Individual

 

Place

Team

Rd 1

Rd 2

Rd 3

Total

1.

New Mexico State

302

295

288

885

2.

UIW

296

298

301

895

3.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

301

298

306

905

4.

UTRGV

303

310

298

911

5.

Drake

311

308

295

914

6.

Lamar

310

292

313

915

7.

Stephen F. Austin

316

307

307

930

8.

Kansas City

318

304

315

937

9.

McLennan CC

322

323

335

980

10.

Texas A&M-Kingsville

335

318

328

981

11.

Prairie View A&M

357

337

328

1022

12.

Texas Southern

348

340

346

1034

13.

Chicago State

355

346

363

1064
