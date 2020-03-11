x

UTRGV Women Preparing For New Mexico State

4 hours 3 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 8:59 PM March 10, 2020 in Sports
Less than 24 hours until the UTRGV women's basketball team meets with New Mexico State for game one of the WAC tournament.

LAS VEGAS - Less than 24 hours until the UTRGV women's basketball team meets with New Mexico State for game one of the WAC tournament.

Joel Villanueva met with the ladies to see how they are feeling about the contest.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days