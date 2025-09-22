UTRGV Women's basketball first official practice

UTRGV Women's basketball team held their first official practice ahead of the season.

The Vaqueros are coming off a southland conference tournament appearance from last year.

The team returns three of their five top players in points per game from last season including second team all-conference selection Charlotte O'Keefe.

"We're brining back a ton of good shooter that just continue to elevate their shooting we're bringing in a lot of good pieces so just trying to learn each other, get in sync, and then let the game come to us as it well," said O'Keefe.

"We really want to build off of the first year we had last year in the Southland. We had a great first year winning record and no we're kind of been through it for a year so now we expect to take it to another level and get this program rolling," said Women's basketball head coach Lane Lord.

The Vaqueros first official game of the 2025-26 season is on November 3rd. Their full schedule has yet to be released.