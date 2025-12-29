x

UTRGV Women's basketball wins in overtime against New Orleans

Monday, December 29 2025 in Sports

Last year, the UTRGV women's basketball team lost against New Orleans, so today the Vaqueros looked for vengeance and at the same time, snap a two-game losing streak.

The Vaqueros came in 4-7 overall, 1-1 in conference play. 

They would struggle offensively in the first six minutes of the game, until Ivy Brown gets the triple.

UTRGV would hang on in overtime, beating New Orleans 87-81.

