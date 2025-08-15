UTRGV women's soccer head coach Mark Foster shares thoughts ahead of season opener

The UTRGV women's soccer team starts the regular season at home against Tarleton State on Thursday evening.

The Vaqueros played two exhibition games prior to the first official game, including a 3-1 win against Monterrey Tech. This is the Vaqueros fourth meeting against Tarleton State, a former conference foe from UTRGV's days in the WAC. Last year's match ended in a one-one draw.

"We used to be in their league so we're familiar with them, their style of play," Vaqueros head coach Mark Foster said. "They will be very athletic and will press us all over the field so we better be ready to compete for first and second balls. I think it's going to be the difference maker tomorrow night at the game."

The Vaqueros game starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Edinburg at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.