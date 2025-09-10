UTRGV women's soccer on the road to face Houston

The UTRGV women's soccer team has won two games in a row, scoring a total of 16 goals while shutting out their opponents in that span.

Now the Vaqueros are gearing up for a two-game road trip, beginning this Thursday against the University of Houston. The Lady Cougars are yet to lose a game this season.

"Obviously playing a power four team, someone we've played in the past; played in the preseason just this past year but for us it is going to be about competing and rising to that level," UTRGV women's soccer acting head coach Audra Larson said. "We were able to do that against Texas A&M in the preseason this year so for us its going to be about having the same mentality going into it."

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, UTRGV will take on Texas Southern to wrap up the road trip in Houston.