UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday

UTRGV women's soccer is seeking its third straight Southland Conference win when the team visits McNeese on Thursday.

The Vaqueros defeated Houston Christian and Incarnate Word last week, with Isabella Burtini finding the back of the net on both games.

"For us just really happy we were able to get over the line and the girls were able to go out and execute what we've been wanting for so long without a doubt this is a game for us that we can definitely get over the line," acting head coach Audra Larson said.

Burtini, along with teammates Emilia Compian and Abbie Bailey, were named Southland Conference Players of the Week on Tuesday for their stellar performances against Houston Christian and Incarnate Word.

"It feels good, especially being out last season I mean I had two surgeries since my freshman year, so it's pretty fun like just to be out there playing and feels pretty good when you get recognized for it," junior goalkeeper Emilia Compian said.

"Really excited for them," Coach Larson added. "I thought really well deserved for Emilia. She's been really working this season. She's had some massive saves in the majority of our games so for her I know it was very well deserved to get those two shutouts and get that player of the week award."

UTRGV's road matchup against McNeese is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.