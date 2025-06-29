Valley expert explains dangers of overheating inside vehicle

Experts say temperatures inside vehicles can soar within minutes, which can be dangerous for anyone inside.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says in just 10 minutes, the temperature inside a car can increase 20 degrees. It can reach up to 130 to 170 degrees inside.

RELATED COVERAGE: 3-month-old dies after being left in locked vehicle in rural Mission

He says children are especially prone to overheating quickly.

"Not a year goes by that we don't have double-digit cases of children with heat exhaustion and not more than two to three years go by without a small child that has expired," Melendez said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Woman arrested in connection with child death at Brownsville daycare

The National Safety Council says on average each year, 37 children die in hot car incidents around the country.