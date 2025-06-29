3-month-old dies after being left in locked vehicle in rural Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office reported a three-month-old died after being left in a locked vehicle in rural Mission.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Mission Regional Hospital at around 3:48 p.m. Saturday in reference to a child found unresponsive in a vehicle. Medical personnel confirmed the child's death.

Deputies secured a residence at the 3200 block of John Mark Court in rural Mission along with a vehicle connected to the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.