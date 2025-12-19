McAllen International Airport announces non-stop flights to Phoenix, AZ

The McAllen International Airport announced American Airlines will be offering non-stop flight service to Phoenix, Arizona beginning in June.

Ticket sales to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will go on sale December 20 and service will begin on June 4, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with American Airlines and are excited to launch this daily service to Phoenix. This route will enhance westward connectivity for our region as well as offer daily, non-stop service to a key business and tourist destination. We are proud to partner with American Airlines to offer this air service in Summer of 2026," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

The news release said the new year-round route will operate a daily flight connecting the Rio Grande Valley with Arizona's Valley of the Sun. Flight schedules and fares are available exclusively at the American Airlines website.

"American is proud to offer unmatched connectivity across the United States. Today, we’re furthering our commitment with new routes designed to help customers realize their travel goals in 2026 from important hubs such as Chicago and Phoenix. With new routes from places like McAllen, Texas and more, we’re providing residents one-stop access to seal business deals, take a dream vacation with friends or family and enjoy soccer matches on the global stage," American Airlines Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning Brian Znotins said.