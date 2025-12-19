x

Harlingen police arrest two men during narcotics search warrant

4 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 1:56 PM December 19, 2025 in News - Local
Mugshots of Israel Garcia Jr. (left) and Tomas Anzaldua (right). Photos courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department.

The Harlingen Police Department arrested two men in connection with a narcotics search warrant.

Israel Garcia Jr., 47, and Tomas Anzaldua, 34, were arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at the 500 block of West Tyler Avenue on Thursday, according to a news release. During the search warrant, officers seized 8.62 grams of crack cocaine.

The news release said Garcia was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He was issued a $300,000 bond. Anzaldua was arrested on a robbery warrant from the Elsa Police Department.

