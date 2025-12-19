Harlingen police arrest two men during narcotics search warrant

Mugshots of Israel Garcia Jr. (left) and Tomas Anzaldua (right). Photos courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department.

The Harlingen Police Department arrested two men in connection with a narcotics search warrant.

Israel Garcia Jr., 47, and Tomas Anzaldua, 34, were arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at the 500 block of West Tyler Avenue on Thursday, according to a news release. During the search warrant, officers seized 8.62 grams of crack cocaine.

The news release said Garcia was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He was issued a $300,000 bond. Anzaldua was arrested on a robbery warrant from the Elsa Police Department.