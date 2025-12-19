Weslaco businessman replaces $700 couple lost at grocery store

A Weslaco businessman wanted to make things right for a couple who lost $700 while grocery shopping.

Gilberto Garza presented Terry and Carmen Lashley with a $700 check on Thursday. It was money the couple lost during a recent trip to the grocery store.

Turns out, the Lashleys have known Garza for years. He owns Arturo's Restaurant in Weslaco, where the couple has frequented many times.

"They're part of our Weslaco family and in fact, my mother's last birthday was celebrated there too," Carmen said. "The waiters know us, the waiters know us, this is really awesome."

Channel 5 News aired a news story of the Lashleys losing an envelope full of money at a grocery store. When Garza saw the story, he says he just wanted to help.

"First, I saw it really quick and without thinking twice about it, I went to my office and I wrote the check," Garza said.

Garza says he didn't realize it was his friend who lost the money until after dropping off the check at the Channel 5 News station in Weslaco and watching the story for a second time.

The Lashleys are retired. They're living on a fixed income, which is why losing that $700 was painful.

"I'm going to remember it with good taste, how God comes through people, instead of being a bad memory, it's going to be a good memory now," Carmen said.

The Lashleys call it a blessing, proof that good things can come out of difficult times.

"It's turned a dark situation into the best Christmas ever," Terry said.

