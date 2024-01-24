Valley FB Coaches Give Their Thoughts on Retiring John Campbell

EDINBURG - Edinburg Vela Head Football Coach John Campbell called it a career after 7 seasons with the Sabercats and 30 years in the coaching profession. Plenty of coaches accross the Rio Grande Valley have had their battles with Campbell and the 'Cats over the years. KRGV Sports reporter Brandon Benitez met with several of the RGV's top coaches to chat about their retiring contemporary.