Valley fire official reminds public about firework safety

With New Year ’s Eve just days away, a local fire department has some fireworks safety tips.

Some Valley cities don't allow fireworks within city limits, so it's important to read up on your city's policies before buying them.

Edinburg Assistant Fire Marshal Sergio Diaz says many people don’t realize the dangers fireworks can present.

“I’ve seen it where it catches the house on fire,” Diaz said. “ I’ve seen it where it’s in the backyard, it lands on a neighbor’s house or an empty lot full of dry grass and now we have a whole neighborhood on fire. I know its fun and everything, but if you don’t do it right, under supervision, and read the instructions, you can get someone hurt.”

Diaz also recommends keeping a pail of water or a fire extinguisher nearby if you are going to light fireworks, and encourages parents to keep them away from children and make sure that they are supervised when using them.

It’s also important to read the directions on fireworks and only use them for what they are intended.