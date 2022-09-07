Valley health officials recommend updated COVID-19 boosters

Hidalgo County health officials say updated COVID-19 boosters have not arrived in the Valley yet, but the public can expect to see them soon.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez expects the shots will be in by the end of the week, but which day remains unclear.

The county has placed orders for about 500 vaccines.

"Originally we were getting about a 90 percent response to the vaccine and now we are down into the 50s, and in fact, the objective now is to keep people out of the hospital," Dr. Melendez said.

Ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine and for Moderna, you have to be 18 and older.