Valley health officials recommend updated COVID-19 boosters
Hidalgo County health officials say updated COVID-19 boosters have not arrived in the Valley yet, but the public can expect to see them soon.
Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez expects the shots will be in by the end of the week, but which day remains unclear.
The county has placed orders for about 500 vaccines.
"Originally we were getting about a 90 percent response to the vaccine and now we are down into the 50s, and in fact, the objective now is to keep people out of the hospital," Dr. Melendez said.
Ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine and for Moderna, you have to be 18 and older.
More News
News Video
-
Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Brownsville elementary lockdown, police...
-
Valley health officials recommend updated COVID-19 boosters
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office seeking person of interest in string of thefts
-
San Benito residents protest ordinance halting construction work on homes
-
Pharr appoints new city manager