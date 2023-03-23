Valley International Airport upgrades VIP lounge

The Valley International Airport in Harlingen has a newly upgraded VIP lounge area.

"The VIP club has been around the VIA for some time now, but it was one of those things that really was getting kind of l... older looking," VIA Director of Aviation Marv Esterly said. "We actually charged $25 for two year membership in the past, but that's probably going to be changing soon."

The airport is still waiting for some of the new furniture to arrive, but other than that the upgraded VIP lounge is up and running.