x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Glitzy Glam Tea Parties

4 hours 24 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, January 20 2021 Jan 20, 2021 January 20, 2021 11:43 PM January 20, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

For over 20 years Carrie Fullerton has made birthdays and other celebrations special with tea parties and tent sleepovers with her business Glitzy Glam Tea Parties. 

Fullerton went from teaching to hosting tea parties for class and eventually made a business out of them.

Like many other businesses owners, Fullerton had to adapt in order to survive through the coronavirus pandemic. 

She went from conducting business in a store front to heading to people's homes  for small family gatherings. 

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days