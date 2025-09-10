x

Valley nonprofit to hold free panel on diabetes education

Valley nonprofit to hold free panel on diabetes education
10 hours 20 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 11:35 AM September 10, 2025 in News - Local

The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is inviting the public to a free information session.

People who go can learn from a panel of experts on how to prevent diabetes — and the complications from the disease. 

The panel is set for Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3200 N. 23rd St.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days