Valley nonprofit to hold free panel on diabetes education
The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is inviting the public to a free information session.
People who go can learn from a panel of experts on how to prevent diabetes — and the complications from the disease.
The panel is set for Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3200 N. 23rd St.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Student of the Week: Lyford High School's Mario Castillo
-
Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist
-
Judge to consider ruling a mistrial in death of Donna High School...
-
Consumer Reports: Going solar? Do it now to save big
-
Flood planning group seeking public input on Valley's flooding issues
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Volleyball gear up to participate in the Geri Polvino Invitational
-
UTRGV men's soccer travel to San Antonio this Friday to face Incarnate...
-
UTRGV women's soccer to face Houston on the road
-
Band of the Week 2025 - Valley View High School
-
UTRGV puts San Benito alum Frank Medina on scholarship