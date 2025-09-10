Valley nonprofit to hold free panel on diabetes education

The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is inviting the public to a free information session.

People who go can learn from a panel of experts on how to prevent diabetes — and the complications from the disease.

The panel is set for Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3200 N. 23rd St.

